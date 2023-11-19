VFW home gets national spotlight highlighting veterans careers and personal life

Military makeover operation career

The VFW national home held a watch party for the military makeover operation career segment that featured on Lifetime movie network. Where it showcased different veterans on their career and what the VFW national home means to them.

Surrounded by family and friends, Luisa Donaldson is embarking on a new journey.

"For me it was leaning on my faith, and realizing I can do it, my kids motivated me to

keep pushing," veteran Luisa Donaldson said.

Donaldson is a vet she served in the U.S. navy on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier, a career she says she loved, but when she returned home.

"It was a struggle, to say the least,"

Donaldson says she struggled to find her place in the civilian world. she says she was in a bad marriage, and decided to pack up her four kids and travel from Jacksonville, Florida to Eaton Rapids after an internet search lead her to apply for help at the VFW national home.

"I didn't give up so I'm here today, I'm happy and I'm proud,"

Donaldson was one of three veterans from the VFW national home to be watching an episode lifetime movie network's military makeover, operation career. The local vets were featured on the show dedicated showcasing military veterans as they transition from the armed services to civilian life,

"We got a call they said, they were looking through our website, and decided we were someone they wanted to feature, started out they wanted to do a three to five minute segment on us, on one of their shows, and after we did our preproduction meeting with them, they wanted to do a full 30 minute special," VFW national home executive director

VFW national home executive Mike Wilson said.

For Luisa, she says, the VFW national home gave her hope and a bright future, she is enrolled at the university of Michigan has the resources to take care of her family.

"If there is other veterans out there that are like me in the same situation, I know their not going to ask for help were tough, were prideful we want to keep everything buried deep, but just reach out,"

From a vet struggling after service, to a woman and mom thriving in her new life.

