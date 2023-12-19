Watch Now
News

Actions

Vice President Harris announces nationwide events focused on abortion

Kamala Harris
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris displays a map showing abortion access by state as she speaks during the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. Harris when speaking about abortion told voters in Illinois earlier this month that “extremist, so-called leaders trumpet the rhetoric of freedom while they take away freedoms.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 6:50 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 06:50:53-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a nationwide series of events focused on abortion.

Her first stop is Wisconsin on Jan. 22.

The date would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The court overturned the decision in 2022 in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Harris said in a statement that she would "continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms."

Democrats successfully harnessed anger over the loss of abortion rights to stem their losses in the 2022 midterms, and they plan to make the issue a rallying cry in 2024 as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!