Vice President Mike Pence to attend tax policy event in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Vice President Mike Pence will address attendees at a tax policy event on Friday at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit.

The event is the third in a series of tax policies event called, "Tax Cuts to Put America First."

Hosted by America First Policies, the series features guest speakers discussing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how it will impact Detroit residents, Michigan and the nation as a whole.

This will be Pence's third visit to Michigan since becoming vice president.

