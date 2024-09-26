Watch Now
Vice Presidential Candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz set to attend Minnesota-Michigan game this weekend

Al Goldis/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice Presidential Candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to attend the Minnesota-Michigan game at the Big House this weekend, his team announced Thursday morning.

Walz, a former high school football coach, will be in Ann Arbor to talk to students about the importance of voting and registering to vote ahead of the game.

Ahead of the game, Walz will be in Superior Charter Township, where he will kick off a voter registration engagement with students, organizers, and Michigan leaders.

The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) are set to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) in the Battle for the Little Brown Jug at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 28. As of Thursday morning, the Wolverines are favored to win by 9.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

