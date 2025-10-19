Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Victims of fatal plane crash near Lansing identified by officials

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — All three men who lost their lives in a plane crash near Lansing this past week have been identified, with Bath Township Police releasing more details from it's investigation at a press conference on Sunday.

The small jet went down around 5 p.m. on Thursday, in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area. The crash started a fire, killing all three men on board.

First responders struggled to access the site, a secluded, wooded area with no road access.

"We actually had to use saws and manpower to blaze a trail, follow it back, to even the site itself," said Chief Mark Koonter with the Bath Township Fire Department.

"Our superintendent and I went out to the scene the night of," said township supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss. "The professionalism, the dedication, the sweat and blood and tears.. it was an incredible sight."

The Mexican Consulate in Detroit has identified the three victims as:

  • Rodolfo Pimentel Zamora, a pilot
  • Francisco Del Moral Jimenez, a pilot
  • Alvaro Espejo Javier Rodriguez, a mechanic

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still on site as they investigate. Clean-up is expected to wrap up in the next few days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

