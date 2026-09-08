Victory Day brings together kids of all abilities with HS athletes on the football field this Saturday

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Victory Day, an event pairing kids with disabilities with high school athletes, is coming to Woodhaven this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event brings together kids of varying abilities to spend time with high school football players, marching band members, and cheerleaders from more than 12 schools across the Downriver area.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY TONY GEFTOS BELOW:

Victory Day unites kids of all abilities with Downriver athletes Saturday

Aaron Segedi, 51, a teacher in the Trenton School District, founded Victory Day in 2010 after facing his own battles with cancer and a liver transplant.

"The idea of giving back to our community, which was part of their wrapping their arms around me when I had my transplant and my cancer treatments, it was a way for me to give back now," Segedi said.

Segedi said Victory Day has since spread to high schools and universities across the country.

"This is their Superbowl. This is their moment in the sun where they can score a touchdown, be the star of the team, and that feeling that we as a community can give to these children and their families is immeasurable," Segedi said.

Student athletes from Trenton High School are among those who will take the field Saturday, and they say the day is as meaningful to them as it is to the kids they welcome.

"It's just a really good opportunity for these young kids, you know, to come out and experience what it's like to be out there on Friday night," junior football player Parker Saches said.

"I feel like it's a great experience for the kids, you know, being able to be in our shoes for a day and just — having fun building connections," senior football player Chris Szczechowski said.

Junior football player Ben Strok said the event gives the broader community a chance to unite.

"For all the communities to come together and bond, making the day special for the kids," Strok said.

Cheerleaders are also a key part of the day.

"I just feel like it's a great day for like all the Downriver schools and all the communities to come together and let these kids have a chance to be a football player, become a cheerleader, and have that day where they can just be themselves," cheerleader Sydney Bialy said.

Cheerleader and High School Junior Adrianna Vitale said the significance of the event goes beyond the field.

"I know the meaning behind it is greater than anything that we've ever done here and I know it means a lot to him and it means a lot to the Down River schools and the community," Vitale said.

Registration for this Saturday's Victory Day is closed, but Segedi said he would love to see the stands filled with fans cheering on the athletes. Admission is a donation of a non-perishable food item. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon in Woodhaven.

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