VIDEO: Bob Jo's Frozen Custard is a Downriver icon celebrating 75 years

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the city of Wyandotte, Bob Jo's Frozen Custard Stand marks the unofficial beginning and end of the warm weather season.

You can't get closer to the taste of summer than a frozen custard from Bob-Jo's, according to the Downriver faithful.

Bob-Jo's has been open for 75 years.

It was founded in 1947. The building was moved just down the street in 1955.

"Generations of people. I mean, I'm not really sure how you would describe a generation but people come in from Florida and Arizona after they've been there for the winter. This is the first place they come," said co-owner Rob McGregor.

Photojournalist John Ciolino takes you inside the spot that means so much for so many people.

