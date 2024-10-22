VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows Sterling Heights officer saving man from house fire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officers from the Sterling Heights Police Department were able to save a man and his three dogs from a house fire that happened over the weekend.

VIDEO: Body Cam footage shows Sterling Heights officer saving man from house fire

A spokesperson for the department tells us it happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at a home in the 38000 block of Trafalgar Way.

Police tell us the fire broke out in the kitchen before quickly spread over the home. Officer Jesse Ingrum, one of the first to arrive at the scene, heard the man calling for help from the back of the house. He proceeded to kick in the rear door, where he found the man disoriented and bleeding from the head.

Ingrum helped the man to his feet and got him out of the home safely. While this happened, officers found the man's three dogs and got them out of the home safely as well.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

“I commend my officers for their quick thinking and selflessness, said Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski in a statement. "Their actions undoubtedly saved a man and his dogs lives. They acted with courage and determination, putting their own safety at risk to protect others. I’m proud of the officers heroic efforts and grateful that all involved were able to escape the incident safely”.