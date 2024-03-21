It may be Spring, but the 7 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a winter system that could bring accumulating snow to parts of metro Detroit on Friday.

Watch Mike Taylor's snow forecast below

VIDEO: Breaking down the snow chance for southeast Michigan on Friday

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring snow from early Friday morning through Friday evening. It could start as early as 2 a.m.

The potential exists for significant snow accumulations of 4 inches or more north of the I-69 corridor.

It will start in the north and temperatures are colder in the north, and the storm will move south, but a warm front with easterly winds will keep the temps warmer south of M-59 where we won't see as much snow.

There could be only 1"-3" in northern Wayne County and into Oakland and Macomb counties. The higher snowfall totals will be in northern Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.