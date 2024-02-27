VIDEO: Breaking down the storm chance, record warmth & temperature crash through Wednesday

It's going to be a crazy February storm system that will move through the area on Tuesday night that will bring a chance for severe storms, gusty winds, record high temperatures and then a massive temperature drop all within the span of 24 hours.

Breaking down the threat of severe weather, record temps & even snow

According to the National Weather Service, the entire metro Detroit area is in a "slight" risk for severe weather from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. That timing is trending later compared to previous cycles.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor, the biggest severe weather threat will be from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are possible. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat.

We could also hit a record high temperature on Tuesday as temperatures will get into the upper 60s, and it definitely won't feel like the end of February.

After the storm moves through with a cold front on Wednesday morning, temperatures are going to crash, and there will also be strong wind gusts, up to 45 mph at some points.

The temperature trend has us near 70 degrees by 4 p.m. Tuesday and then by 4 p.m. Wednesday, temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, and it will feel even colder with the wind gusts. So cold that it will feel like a 50-degree temperature drop.