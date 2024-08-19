Watch Now
Video captures moment 21-year-old flies off dirt bike after crash on sand dunes; both victims recovered

Dramatic video released by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment when a 21-year-old crashed into an SUV head on while riding his dirt bike on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Officials say the 21-year-old hit the vehicle earlier this month after cresting one of the dunes and then went airborne while his dirt bike landed on the roof of the SUV, which was being driven by a 25-year-old. According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, both drivers have fully recovered after the crash.
