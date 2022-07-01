Video captures suspect opening fire on Detroit house

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dramatic video captured a man opening fire on a house in the 15300 block of Ferguson on Thursday.

Detroit Police say the suspect started firing at the home around 11:15 a.m. and then returned to the home to fire more shots around 2:28 p.m.

According to police, the victim then exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the victim was shot in the finger.

The suspect reportedly left the scene, heading in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.