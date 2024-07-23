VIDEO: Car drives into Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores park

(WXYZ) — Emergency crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a car that drove into the water on Tuesday afternoon in St. Clair Shores.

See video of the car in the water below

Car drives into Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores

Chopper 7 was over the scene near Lakefront Park, right off Lake Shore Dr., around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video shows the car in the water with a boat nearby, and then a tow truck on scene pulling the car out of the water.

See video of the tow truck pulling the car out below

Crews pull car from Lake St. Clair after it drove in it

Right now, we don't have much information on the incident, but we'll be sure to provide updates throughout the afternoon as we learn more.