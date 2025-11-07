Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Video: Cargo ship stuck in Detroit River near Renaissance Center

A freighter has run aground in the Detroit River on Friday. The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship that's more than 700 feet, is stuck near the Renaissance Center.
Drone video shows freighter stuck in Detroit River
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A freighter has run aground in the Detroit River on Friday.

The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship that's more than 700 feet, is stuck near the Renaissance Center.

Watch drone video of the ship below:

According to tracking records, the ship was headed to Quebec City. It's unknown at this time how crews are going to get the vessel back moving.

7 News Detroit has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and is working to learn more.

