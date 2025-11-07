Video: Cargo ship stuck in Detroit River near Renaissance Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A freighter has run aground in the Detroit River on Friday.

The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship that's more than 700 feet, is stuck near the Renaissance Center.

Watch drone video of the ship below:

Drone video shows freighter stuck in Detroit River

According to tracking records, the ship was headed to Quebec City. It's unknown at this time how crews are going to get the vessel back moving.

7 News Detroit has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and is working to learn more.