The U.S. Coast Guard based in Traverse City airlifted a person from a freighter in Lake Superior on Monday.

See the rescue in the video below

Video: Coast Guard crews rescue person suffering medical emergency from freighter on Lake Superior

Video released by the Coast Guard showed the crew arriving at the freighter on Lake Superior and hoisting the person into the helicopter.

Officials say they transported the person suffering a medical emergency to Sanderson Airfield in Sault Ste. Marie where emergency crews were waiting.

