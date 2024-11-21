VIDEO: Coin flip, random drawing determines winner in tied Mount Clemens school board race

A coin flip and random drawing determined the winner of a tied school board race in Mt. Clemens on Wednesday.

Rashidah Hammond and Alex Bronson both received 3,495 votes in the race, tying for the fourth and final open school board position.

Because of that, the Macomb County clerk had to hold the tiebreaker, which took place on Wednesday.

How did the tiebreaker work? Well, a coin toss was held, determining which candidate would stick their hand to pull out a sheet of paper that either said "elected" or "not elected."

Hammond won the coin toss, and then pulled out the piece of paper that said "elected," meaning she was elected to the board.

You can watch the entire process in the video below

Coin flip, random drawing determines winner in tied Mount Clemens school board race

After the drawing, both candidates shook hands and spoke to 7 News Detroit.

Hear from Hammon and Bronson in the videos below

Rashidah Hammond speaks after winning Mt. Clemens School Board race