VIDEO: Couple caught on camera taking perfume worth $400 from Ulta in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Westland Police are trying to identify suspects who were caught on video stealing over $400 of perfume from the Ulta store in Westland Mall.

The woman seen in the video is described as approximately 20 years old, five feet five inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having straight red shoulder-length hair.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having black braided hair.

If you are able to identify either suspect, please contact Detective Humphrey at 734-467-3179.