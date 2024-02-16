Watch Now
News

Actions

VIDEO: Cow and sheep stolen from Detroit farm located in Southwest Detroit

Police in Southwest Detroit spent the morning trying to corral a loose cow and sheep that were roaming the area following a crash. We're told the sheep and cow were stolen from Pingree Farms in Detroit a few weeks ago.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 05:54:49-05

Police in Southwest Detroit spent the morning trying to corral a loose cow and sheep that were roaming the area following a crash.

We're told the sheep and cow were stolen from Pingree Farms in Detroit last week.

According to the farm, the animals are Angel, a sheep, and Little Bully, a miniature Angus bull, a newborn calf and a Nubian goat.

"Each of these animals play a role in our 4-H program with Detroit’s youth. We at Pingree Farms are doing our best to stay hopeful that our animals will be found and will come home to us," the post on Facebook said.

Unfortunately, we're told the newborn calf is presumed dead, and there has been no word on the goat.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long