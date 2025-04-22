VIDEO: Crews battle large fire at business in Roseville; shelter in place issued

(WXYZ) — Fire crews are on scene battling a large fire at a business in Roseville. Police confirm to 7 News Detroit the fire is at a business along 12 Mile, just east of Groesbeck.

See video from Chopper 7 below and watch live chopper video here

Crews battle large fire at business in Roseville

Video from Chopper 7 showed a large amount of smoke coming from the building as crews put water on the roof. The business is between Hayes and Groesbeck along 12 Mile.

The Macomb County Emergency Management said there is a risk of chemical release and the fire department is requesting that people shelter in place for a 1/2 mile downwind to the southeast from the intersection and to remain indoors, close all windows and doors.

The building is RCO Engineering. According to the company's website, they are a B2B prototype and manufacturing company.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.