VIDEO: Crews battle large fire at historic Holly Hotel

(WXYZ) — Chopper 7 is over the scene of a large fire in Holly on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fenton Fire Department confirms there is a fire at the Holly Hotel located at 110 Battle Aly.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. Fire crews are currently on the scene.

According to the Holly Hotel’s website, the hotel is referred to “as the most haunted historic building in Michigan.” The website also notes the hotel has had two major fires in the past, the first on January 19, 1913.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking news story.

