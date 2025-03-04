VIDEO: Crews install final glass panels on Hudson's Detroit tower, completing the façade

The final glass panels have been installed on the Hudson's Detroit tower exterior, meaning the façade of the Downtown Detroit skyscraper is now complete.

See the video of the final towers being installed below

Crews install final glass panels on Hudson's Detroit tower, completing the façade

According to Bedrock Detroit, crews have been dismantling the buck hoist, which is the exterior construction elevator, since the fall and have been working to close up the gap.

In September, crews installed glass panels at the top of the tower, about five months after crews hoisted the final beam into place as part of the "topping off" ceremony.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows final beam at Hudson's Tower raised and installed

Work now continues on the 1.5 million square-foot mixed-use development that will be inside the tower. Bedrock announced that a five-star hotel and high-rise residences from EDITION will take up the 45 floors of the Hudson's Detroit Tower.

Bedrock also announced that General Motors was moving its headquarters to the building in 2025.

