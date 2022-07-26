Watch Now
VIDEO: Demolition of historic Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak begins

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 26, 2022
ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — On Monday, the demolition of the historic Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak began.

The 80-year-old theatre permanently shut its doors in June of 2021 after they say the former tenants kicked them out.

The historic theatre will now be replaced with a five-story mixed-use building that includes retail, housing, and office space.

Long-time vistors of the theatre tried to stop the demolation plans through rallies and public comment meetings, but their desires were not heard.

