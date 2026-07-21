DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit firefighters were able to rescue a woman from a burning home on the city's Northwest side.

Watch video of the rescue, courtesy of Dewayne Carr

VIDEO: Detroit firefighters rescue woman from burning home on on city's northwest side

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in the 20000 block of Plainview Avenue.

Chief Carl Billings with the Detroit Fire Department tells us that the resident was transported to the hospital, with no other injuries reported.

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"The rear door was open but the front door had to be forced, and she was just inside the front door," Billings said. "Everybody did a great job, had her out immediately, transported immediately and everything went well from there."

A pair of workers with Penguin junk removal saw the fire when they returned to the area to retrieve a pair of shoes. They went in to try to rescue the woman stuck in the home.

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"We ended up seeing all the smoke coming out, so we go to the door, and we see the lady screaming," said Dewayne Carr. "We went to our truck and grabbed a crow bar and a sledge hammer to break the door down, we went to the back and there was another lady coming back from the smoke."

Carr said he and his co-worker, Nicholas Bryant, tried to enter the home to save the woman, getting as far as the kitchen 10-15 feet into the home before having to leave with all the smoke.

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"It was pretty crazy, we came in and we saw that her daughter ran out the back of the house, and she said 'my mom is in the front room.' The only way we can get into the front of the room is going into the back of the room," Bryant said. "Made it to about the kitchen but it was smokey that I fell down and I couldn't make it to her...we pulled ourselves out, called the firefighters, great response, they came within five minutes."

"We saw the smoke, and being nosy saved lives," Bryant said. "Shoutout to the Detroit Fire Department...went straight to the problem and nipped it in the bud."

Officials did not disclose the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 7 News Detroit; we will update this article as we learn more.