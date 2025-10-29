DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit intersection is closed this morning after a crash where officials say around 100 gallons of fuel were leaked from a diesel truck.

Watch video of the aftermath from Chopper 7

VIDEO: Detroit intersection closed after 100+ gallons of fuel leaked in diesel truck crash

The crash involving an SUV and a gas tanker truck happened at the intersection of Conant and East Davison Street in Detroit on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department said no one was injured in the crash.

DFD said that what was punctured in the crash was the diesel tank holding the truck's own fuel, not the fuel being hauled. Officials say that some fuel did leak into the sewer, but it's unclear how many.

We're told that water for residents in the area was not affected from the leak.