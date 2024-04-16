VIDEO: 'Detroit' sign gets lit up at night for drivers

The now famous "Detroit" sign along I-94 on the city's east side is lit up at night so drivers all throughout the day and night can see it.

The sign was installed last week ahead of the NFL Draft and is part of a beautification effort by the city as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come in.

We had coverage and reactions throughout the week to the sign.

Watch some of the coverage below and hear what people had to say

A hit or a big miss? Detroiters are still talking about the sign along I-94