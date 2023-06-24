DETROIT (WXYZ) — Excell Moore, a Detroiter saw Dr. King speak in Detroit 60 years ago. Moore discusses the importance of continuing the fight for freedom for all.
VIDEO: Detroiter Excell Moore saw Dr. King speak in Detroit 60 years ago
