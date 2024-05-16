VIDEO: Dinosauria returns to the Detroit Zoo this summer

Take a step back in time at the Detroit Zoo this summer as Dinosauria returns! The immersive experience will take place May 25 through Sept. 8.

People will walk along a winding trail throughout the zoo that is filled with more than 25 lifelike, animatronic dinosaurs, including a Brachiosaurus and T-Rex.

There will also be multiple hands-on fossil dig sites, dinosaur-themed gifts, merch and more.

“Dinosauria is roaring back for the first time since 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Emily O’Hara, senior manager of guest experience design. “Come see dinos from different eras show off their infamous traits as they face off along the trail. With fun for the whole family, Dinosauria is a can’t-miss addition to your next Detroit Zoo visit.”

It will be available during regular zoo hours, and entry is $6 per person in addition to zoo admission. Guests can add a Dino Pass to their membership which offers unlimited admission to Dinosauria.