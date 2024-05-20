VIDEO: DPD searching for two men who threw Molotov cocktail at home on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects accused of arson on the city's west side.

WATCH: Surveillance video released shows suspects in arson

Video provided by the police shows two men, who investigators say walked up to a home in the 16800 block of fielding and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front window, setting the home on fire.

The suspects proceeded to run away, with flames appearing on one suspect's back as he fled.

No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. Police say the home sustained fire damage on the first floor.

If anyone recognizes these men or has any information pertaining to this incident, you are asked to call DD's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.