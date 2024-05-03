VIDEO: Driver arrested after fleeing police, doing 150 mph on I-96

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver was arrested Thursday evening after fleeing police and driving as fast as 150 miles per hour on I-96.

Watch the crazy video from MSP's chopper below

Helicopter chases fleeing suspect doing 150 mph on Detroit freeways

According to Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to stop the driver of a Dodge Challenger near the intersection of Statler Street and Canyon Street in Taylor, after he fled from an initial traffic stop made by Detroit Police. Investigators say the car was stolen.

You can hear the trooper in the chopper saying in the video above that he was driving a high of 150 mph on I-96.

When officers tried to stop him for a second time, the driver went around the first patrol car and clipped the front passenger tire of the second, and proceeded to crash.

After a brief foot chase, the driver, a 32-year-old Detroit man, was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries from the crash before being taken to the Taylor Police Department.