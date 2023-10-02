VIDEO: Emergency crews on scene of suspected home explosion in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A home was torn apart in a suspected explosion in Detroit on Monday afternoon.

The scene is in the 16000 block of Sussex, which is near Puritan. The explosion ripped the home to shreds and rocked the neighborhood. Neighbors say they smelled gas in the area, but it has not been confirmed that is what caused the blast.

We're told the home is occupied and the owner is on the scene.

Video from Chopper 7 shows a large field of debris around the area. We're told nearby homes were also damaged. We are being old there my only be one minor injury involving someone who may have been hit by flying debris.

Emergency crews are on the scene. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

