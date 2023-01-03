VIDEO: Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.

The 24-year-old is currently sedated and listed in critical condition as he recovers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

His sudden cardiac arrest has many wondering how this may have happened. 7 Action New's Chief Medical Expert Dr. Nandi explains.