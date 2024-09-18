VIDEO: Explaining how the heat & dry weather impact fall colors in Michigan

Metro Detroit and Michigan are experiencing warmer-than-average weather for September, and it comes at a time when the leaves are supposed to be changing across the area.

Fall colors in the Upper Peninsula are expected to peak later this month and into early October, and then peak in metro Detroit in mid October, but the heat and dry weather could have an impact on the fall color.

WATCH BELOW: Mike Taylor details how the heat could impact the fall colors in metro Detroit

How does the heat impact fall colors in metro Detroit

In fact, temperatures in the Upper Peninsula have been warmer than in metro Detroit, with temperatures in the upper 80s. They'll stay that way throughout the week.

The same for metro Detroit, with temps in the low 80s and no rain, and part of the area is creeping into a drought.

But, how does it impact the fall colors? According to the U.S. National Forest Service, "the amount and brilliance of the colors that develop in any particular autumn season are related to weather conditions that occur before and during the time the chlorophyll in the leaves is dwindling. Temperature and moisture are the main influences."

According to the USFS, warm & sunny days and crisp but not freezing nights bring the most spectacular color displays.

The amount of soil in the moisture can also affect the fall colors, meaning no two autumns are alike.

The USFS also said that a severe summer drought can delay the onset of fall colors by a few weeks, and a warm period during the fall will lower the intensity of fall colors.

