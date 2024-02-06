VIDEO: Families of Oxford victims embrace prosecutors after Jennifer Crumbley guilty verdict

Family members of victims in the Oxford High School shooting embraced Oakland County prosecutors as they walked out of the courtroom following a guilty verdict in the trial for Jennifer Crumbley.

The jury of six men and six women announced Crumbley was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

Jennifer is the mother of the shooter, who pleaded guilty last year to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

