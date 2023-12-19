VIDEO: Fraser police officer saves woman from burning vehicle

A Fraser police officer is being credited with saving the life of an elderly woman after he pulled her from a burning vehicle.

Dashcam video shows Officer Cameron Rieper arriving at the scene on Saturday night. The truck was fully engulfed in flames in a ditch near the area of Hayes Rd. and 15 Mile.

With the truck in flames, Rieper was able to pull the woman safely from the vehicle and away from it as the flames continued to grow.

Our Kim Craig is speaking with the officer on Tuesday and will have more on 7 Action News at 6 p.m.

See cell phone video below