VIDEO: Glass panels installed at top of Hudson's Detroit Tower as exterior nears completion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Construction crews completed the latest step toward the completion of the Hudson's Detroit Tower on Tuesday as glass panels were installed at the highest point.

According to Bedrock Detroit – which is constructing and will operate the tower – work will now turn to dismantling the construction elevator on the north side of the tower.

See video below of the glass panels being installed

The glass panel installation comes about five months after the final beam was lifted into place on the tower as part of the "topping off" ceremony.

Once completed, the Hudson’s development will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential and event amenities.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows final beam at Hudson's Tower raised and installed

Also in April, Bedrock announced that a five-star hotel and high-rise residences will take up the 45 floors of the Hudson's Detroit Tower.

Bedrock also announced that General Motors was moving its headquarters to the building in 2025.

WATCH BELOW: General Motors announces plans to move headquarters to Hudson's site in 2025

According to Bedrock, they have partnered with EDITION, a global luxury lifestyle hotel brand from Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott.

The Detroit EDITION and The Residences at The Detroit EDITION will occupy all 45 floors of the tower in Downtown Detroit.

Bedrock said the Detroit EDITION will be Downtown Detroit's first five-star hotel and it's the brand's first location in the Midwest.

It will offer four food and beverage spots, a lareg outdoor terrace, a fitness center, spa and more than 16,000 square feet of event space.

EDITION hotels are located in 19 locations across the world, including New York, Miami Beach, London, Tokyo, Reykjavid, Singapore, Rome and more.

The Residences will have 97 condos for sale, ranging from one to four-bedrooms, with 10-foot ceilings, natural finishes and more. They will offer 360-degree views of the Detroit River and Downtown Detroit and will be located above the hotel.

Residences will also have a 14,000 square foot indoor and outdoor amenities that include a fitness center, in-residence dining, outdoor terrace and more.

According to Bedrock, the building will be available for commercial tenant build-out by 2025 and work is already underway on the residences and the hotel. Availability will start in 2027.

“Hudson’s Detroit is synonymous with excellence, style and grit, so it is only fitting that it will be home to legendary and iconic global brands,” Bedorck Founder Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “EDITION’S eagerness to enter the Detroit market and introduce its first property in the Midwest, is a true testament of how magnetic our city is today. Hudson’s will be a catalyst for attracting visitors, residents and businesses to the city and we welcome them to enjoy all the amenities, entertainment, retail, hospitality and dining that Detroiters know and love.”