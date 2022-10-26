VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night.

Watch her full interview in the player above.

RELATED: A recap of the final gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon

Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning.

TUDOR DIXON ONE-ON-ONE:

Tudor Dixon live on WXYZ at 6AM

FULL DEBATE: