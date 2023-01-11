VIDEO: Gym erupts after Canton High senior hits game-winning shot from half court

(WXYZ) — It’s a shot that may just go down in Canton High School’s history.

Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman hit a running half-court shot during a game vs Salem High School Tuesday evening to bring home the win.

We're told the game was neck and neck, and then in the last seconds, Suleiman made the shot and the whole gym erupted.

The final score: Canton 68, Salem 65.

Canton High School coach Jimmy Reddy tells 7 Action News Suleiman had 24 points and 7 rebounds that night.

Coach Reddy also gave a shout-out to Davon Pettus, a junior who made two big free throws to tie the game before Suleiman made the shot, and sophomore Teddy Winstel for his defensive work.

Reddy said Suleiman is heading to Lake Superior State to play basketball next year.

