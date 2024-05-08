VIDEO: Harrison Township marina suffers major damage after Tuesday's storms

(WXYZ) — Harrison Township was one of the hardest-hit areas in metro Detroit after a strong storm blew through the area on Tuesday evening.

The same storm that produced multiple tornadoes on the west side of the state also hit Macomb County hard.

At Lambrecht Marina on N. River Rd. in Harrison Township, half of the marina pier was blown off by the storms.

Kathy Trush talked to us and said that she owns a boat parked at the dock but is afraid to assess the damage due to the dock being unstable.

There are several boats that have suffered significant damage from portions of the marina pier falling onto it.

DTE crews have now come on the scene looking at the electrical damage as power is currently out.

