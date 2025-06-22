VIDEO: Helicopter with four people on board rolls onto its side while landing in Clay Township

CLAY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A helicopter with four people inside rolled on its side while attempting to land in Clay Township, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

WATCH: Video of the chopper rolling, courtesy of Russell Toth

We're told that the chopper, a Eurocopter EC-130 helicopter, was attempting to land around 1 p.m. At this time, it's unclear whether or not anyone on board was injured.

The FAA is investigating the incident, and will publish a preliminary accident/incident report in the next few days.