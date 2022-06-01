VIDEO: Inside Kid Rock's former house on the Detroit River, and the new owner's plans

(WXYZ) — A pristine piece of real estate along the Detroit River has a new owner. The home, originally owned by Kid Rock, is one of just six riverfront properties in Detroit. Now, the new owner is hoping the history of the place will bring in new clientele.

From the main floor to the basement, the bedroom, the dining room and the office, new owner Amy Trahey showed me around the home. It has Kid Rock's signature style all over it.

"You'll see just the details of things that he's left behind. The Made in Detroit. Shades are in every window throughout the home, which is great. There's eagles everywhere. Eagles in the lamps."

The house is much more to Trahey than a new home. It's a connection to her husband.

See a video tour inside his house below

Take a video tour inside Kid Rock's former Detroit house along the Detroit River

"Before he passed away, he had so many things we planned for the year and it's only has about a year. It's been 315 days since he passed," she said.

Trahey said she believes he's sending her signals to have fun and slow down a little bit.

"Kid Rock was the compromise for us when we got married 23 years ago. I loved rap. He loved rock and roll. So Kid Rock was ‘bah with the bah’. Like, what is this?" she said.

Trahey plans to turn the home into a sanctuary for her. She inspects bridges for her. work, so she said it will be nice to use the house for play instead of work.

She's also planning to use it for an event space in the City of Detroit.

"Whether they're charitable events or political events, weddings, bar mitzvahs. I mean, I just think it's an ideal spot so close to the city that has the space to accommodate large groups," she said.

Trahey also said she toyed with the idea of making it into a Kid Rock museum, but thinks hosting events is a better option.