VIDEO: Kids canoe through flooded street in Grosse Pointe Woods

Kids in Grosse Pointe Woods canoe down a flooded street
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two young girls found a creative way to take advantage of their flooded streets.
Equipped with life vests, Baye Chapman and Lyla Dwaihy canoed through Newcastle Street in Grosse Pointe Woods.
Their mother can be heard singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" in the very entertaining video.
