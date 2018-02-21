VIDEO: Kids canoe through flooded street in Grosse Pointe Woods

Feb 21, 2018

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two young girls found a creative way to take advantage of their flooded streets.

Equipped with life vests, Baye Chapman and Lyla Dwaihy canoed through Newcastle Street in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Their mother can be heard singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" in the very entertaining video.

