VIDEO: Livonia officer saves deer entangled in rope behind home

Livonia police released new video of an officer helping a deer that was stuck in the backyard of a home last weekend.

According to police, a resident reached out to them after a deer got entangled in a rope hanging from a tree in her yard.

Police say that since animal control is not regularly available on the weekends, the officers took action.

Officers were able to use a pole and free the deer, who eventually ran back into the woods.

