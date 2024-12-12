WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — First responders across Metro Detroit teammed up with Santa Claus himself to spread Christmas cheer and show support for an injured Warren Police officer.

The Warren Police department says that Officer Nick Kott suffered a serious injury while off-duty last night. He is currently fighting for his life at an out-of-state hospital, with his wife, Holli, by his side.

Nick and Holli's son, Jack, has been spending the holidays in Michigan away from his family. To show the 7-year-old support during what is understandably a difficult time, the department put together a surprise Christmas parade.

VIDEO: Local first responders team up with Santa to show support for injured officer

The parade included officers from the Warren Police Department, along with the Warren Fire Department, Roseville Police Department, Center Line Department of Public Safety, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Waterford Police Department, Vann’s Towing, and Landscape Services of Clinton Township.

In total, nearly 40 emergency vehicles, decked out with Christmas lights and decorations, drove past the Kott residence. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived with the Roseville Police Department's SWAT vehicle, delivering gifts for Jack and his friends.

While Nick and Holli did not see the parade in person, they were able to watch it thanks to TV Warren filming the entire event.

"The Warren Police Department would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers and agencies who made this Christmas event possible," the department said in a statement "Your selfless acts of kindness have touched the hearts of the Kott family, every member of this Department, and our entire community."

If you would like to contribute to the Kott's GoFundMe, which currently sits $14,000 shy of their $90,000 goal, you can do so at this link.