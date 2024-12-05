VIDEO: Local teacher's Detroit Lions door decoration has Christmas flair

A Melvindale High School social studies teacher and her class are ready for a potential Detroit Lions Super Bowl!

Ms. Natalie Knight's economics class came up with the door decoration idea.

On the door, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is driving the sleight with the players leading as the reindeer.

In the sleigh, you can see all the teams the Lions have beaten so far this season with "room for December games."

See it in the video below