PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers going to Canada at the Blue Water Bridge experiencing delays of over two hours due to a system outage at Canadian Customs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

See video of the traffic backup from an anonymous WXYZ viewer

VIDEO: Massive delays at Blue Water Bridge after system outage in Canadian Customs

MDOT said that as of 12 p.m., MDOT says wait times heading eastbound into Canada are over 120 minutes for both cars and commercial vehicles. Wait times westbound heading into the U.S. are at 45-60 minutes for cars and 30-45 minutes for commercial vehicles.

MDOT has not yet released an estimate as to when traffic will return to normal.