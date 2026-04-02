DETROIT (WXYZ) — A puppy is now resting in the care of Michigan Humane after being rescued from the chimney of an abandoned home in Detroit on Tuesday.

Watch the rescue in the video player below:

VIDEO: Michigan Humane, DFD rescue puppy from chimney of abandoned home

Michigan Humane said a neighbor called them about the puppy, and because the foundation of the home was crumbling, Michigan Humane then called the Detroit Fire Department for help.

Firefighters were able to bring the dog to safety.

The dog, lovingly named Stack by DFD, is now recovering at Michigan Humane’s Mackey Center for Animal Care before he is put up for adoption.

Michigan Humane tells 7 News Detroit Stack is about 4 months old.

“Good calls, quick action, and the right people at the right time made this rescue possible,” Michigan Humane wrote in a post on Facebook.

