VIDEO: Michigan State Police aids Detroit officers in wild pursuit

9:55 AM, Jan 15, 2018

MSP tweets video of pursuit in Detroit

(WXYZ) - Chopper video shows a wild pursuit in the city of Detroit.

Michigan State Police tweeted the video on January 14, noting troopers assisted Detroit police as officers pursued a stolen car.

Law enforcement managed to block a person who fled from the vehicle at the last moments.

Check it out:  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top