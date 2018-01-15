VIDEO: Michigan State Police aids Detroit officers in wild pursuit

Light Snow
MSP tweets video of pursuit in Detroit
(WXYZ) - Chopper video shows a wild pursuit in the city of Detroit.
Michigan State Police tweeted the video on January 14, noting troopers assisted Detroit police as officers pursued a stolen car.
Law enforcement managed to block a person who fled from the vehicle at the last moments.
Trooper 2 assists the Detroit Police Department as they pursue a stolen car last week. pic.twitter.com/5dHEB3ukxv— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 15, 2018
Trooper 2 assists the Detroit Police Department as they pursue a stolen car last week. pic.twitter.com/5dHEB3ukxv
