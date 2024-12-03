VIDEO: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Corewell Health in Royal Oak

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital is bringing back Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams this winter for children in the hospital during the holiday season.

According to Corewell Health, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams runs Dec. 9-23 at the hospital at 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Royal Oak.

See video from previous events below

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Corewell Health in Royal Oak

Every night at 8 p.m., friends and neighbors can show up and use flashlights to beam light up to windows of the pediatric unit. Then, pediatric patients inside will return the glow with flashlights of their own.

“We are proud to offer this dynamic experience to our patients and families for the 6th straight year,” Moonbeams Co-Leader Lisa Muma said. “Our history, which bookends the pandemic, is a testament to the big-heartedness and resilience of our community. Community support has warmed our spirits during good times and difficult ones, too.”

This year, Corewell will also host the Moonbeams sensor-friendly version on Dec. 8. There will be a support table with stress balls, fidget toys, ear plugs and colored paper to cover flashlights. People interested in the sensory-friendly event can email lisa.muma@corewellhealth.org.

“Moonbeams isn’t just about flashing lights and booming sounds. It’s about creating connection,” said Kathleen Grobbel, Moonbeams co-leader and manager of the Child Life program at Corewell Health Children’s. “If we can make small changes to accommodate members of our community who might not otherwise be able to participate, as caregivers, it just makes sense for us to do so. This part of our community has so much to offer.”

People are asked to arrive by 7:45 p.m. to park, and carpooling is recommended. Then, you gather on the sidewalk near the Medical Office Building located across from the east entrance.

Reminders:

