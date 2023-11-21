VIDEO: MSP trooper nearly hit by driverless car after suspected drunk driver abandoned vehicle

Michigan State Police say a trooper was nearly struck by a driverless vehicle over the weekend south of Gaylord.

According to MSP, troopers responded to a report of a car driving recklessly. The trooper turned north on Old 27 Highway and saw an unoccupied Pontiac Grand Prix narrowly miss a patrol vehicle and continue to drive into the EZ Mart and strike a parked car at the gas pump.

Before the crash, MSP said a witness saw the driver of the Pontiac, a 57-year-old Grayling woman, told the witness someone crashed into her car. The witness called 911, and the woman became belligerent and tried to drive away.

The witness reportedly told the woman police were on the way and then she got out of the vehicle while it was still running and in drive. She walked away as the car drove off.

Troopers found the woman and noticed she had a strong smell of alcohol, blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing police.