VIDEO: MSU Board of Trustees meet amid Larry Nassar controversy

Fair
HI: 48°
LO: 29°
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees gave comments during their public meeting on Friday afternoon just days after Larry Nassar was sentenced. Many trustees spoke and expressed their apology to the victims while also getting emotional at some points.
(WXYZ) - The Michigan State Board of Trustees held a public meeting amid controversy over the university's handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.
Some board members were visibly emotional as they made statements during the meeting.
Watch below:
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.