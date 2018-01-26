VIDEO: MSU Board of Trustees meet amid Larry Nassar controversy

2:04 PM, Jan 26, 2018

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees gave comments during their public meeting on Friday afternoon just days after Larry Nassar was sentenced. Many trustees spoke and expressed their apology to the victims while also getting emotional at some points.

(WXYZ) - The Michigan State Board of Trustees held a public meeting amid controversy over the university's handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Some board members were visibly emotional as they made statements during the meeting.

